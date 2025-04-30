Brandon Waddell News: Working as primary pitcher

Waddell will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Huascar Brazoban will draw his second start of the season Wednesday, but he'll serve as an opener and isn't expected to cover more than an inning or two before giving way to Waddell, who is set to make his first big-league appearance since 2021. The 30-year-old lefty has been impressive while pitching out of the rotation at Syracuse this season, logging a 1.54 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB in 23.1 innings.