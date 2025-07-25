Menu
Brandon Walter

Brandon Walter Injury: On injured list

RotoWire Staff

July 25, 2025

The Astros placed Walter on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to July 24, due to left elbow inflammation.

Walter threw seven innings in a start Wednesday, but his arm didn't recover as expected, and he'll require a stint on the injured list. Houston recalled reliever Nick Hernandez from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move, but it's unclear who will take Walters' spot in the rotation.

Brandon Walter
Houston Astros
