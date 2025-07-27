Brandon Woodruff News: Another strong start

Woodruff didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Miami, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Woodruff made his fourth appearance of the 2025 campaign and notched his third quality start. The 32-year-old has picked up right where he left off before suffering a shoulder injury in October of 2023, posting a 2.01 ERA and a 29:3 K:BB over 22.1 innings. Woodruff didn't walk a batter during his first three starts before issuing three free passes Sunday. He's on track to pitch at Washington next weekend.