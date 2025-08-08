Woodruff was excellent Friday, recording 16 whiffs en route to registering eight punchouts for the fourth time in six starts this year. The veteran right-hander was somewhat curiously pulled after throwing just 79 pitches, but it's worth noting that the Brewers have yet to let him reach the 90-pitch threshold after he missed the start of the season due to shoulder and ankle injuries. Woodruff will tote a sparkling 2.29 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 45:6 K:BB over 35.1 innings into his next appearance, which is set to be a favorable home matchup against the last-place Pirates.