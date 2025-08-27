Though the Orioles hadn't provided any word on the severity of the left hamstring strain that resulted in Young being deactivated Friday, his move to the 60-day IL officially ends his season. In 12 starts with the big club, the rookie right-hander went 1-7 and submitted a 6.24 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 47:22 K:BB in 57.2 innings. Young should get the chance to compete for a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day rotation in 2026, but in light of his poor numbers in his first taste of the majors this season, he'll likely need a strong spring to secure a starting role with the big club.