Brandon Young News: Trounced in fourth loss

Young (0-4) conceded seven runs on nine hits and no walks over 4.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against Miami. He struck out four.

The Baltimore rookie took a pounding from the Marlins lineup, as he yielded four long balls -- three of them alone to Kyle Stowers -- in this 76-pitch outing. Young now sports an ugly 7.52 ERA to go with a 1.25 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 26.1 total frames while coughing up seven homers. The 26-year-old has been solid at Triple-A Norfolk this season, pitching to a 2.63 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB in 27.1 innings. It is unknown what role Young will play in the Orioles rotation post-All-Star break but given that the team has fallen out of playoff contention, they may keep Young in the big leagues to audition for a starting role in 2026.