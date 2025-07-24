Brandyn Garcia News: Headed to Arizona

The Mariners traded Garcia and Ashton Izzi to the Diamondbacks on Thursday in exchange for Josh Naylor, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Diamondbacks are expected to prioritize pitching while they sell their pieces at the deadline, and they'll bolster their bullpen depth by picking up Garcia. The 25-year-old southpaw made his MLB debut Monday against the Brewers and has given up one run in two innings since then. He was optioned back to Triple-A by Seattle shortly before being traded, though it's unclear if he'll return to the bigs upon joining his new organization.