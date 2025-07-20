Brant Hurter News: Pitches better Saturday

Hurter tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. He walked one and struck out three.

Hurter had been struggling recently prior to Saturday, as he had a 10.13 ERA and 3.38 WHIP across his previous 10 appearances. The lefty still has a strong 3.13 ERA overall, which reflects his effective performance earlier in the season. Hurter was a bullpen weapon for the Tigers last year, posting a 2.58 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 45.1 regular-season innings, so he should be able to put his recent slump behind him and string together a few more good outings.