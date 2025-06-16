Braxton Garrett Injury: Begins throwing program
Garrett (elbow) played catch Monday for the first time since having UCL revision surgery with an internal brace on his left elbow in December of 2024, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
It's the first step in a long throwing progression for the southpaw. Garrett will be sidelined for the entire 2025 season but could be ready in time for Opening Day next year if all goes well.
