Brayan Bello News: Continues excellent form Sunday

Bello (6-3) earned the win in Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, yielding one run on six hits and no walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out five.

The only blemish on the Boston right-hander's performance came on a Josh Lowe sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, as he scattered one double and five singles. With this 105-pitch effort, during which he fired 73 strikes, Bello extended his recent stretch of solid pitching performances. Dating back to May 23, the 26-year-old has made 10 appearances without conceding three or more earned runs over which he's tallied seven quality starts and pitched to a 2.69 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 50:15 K:BB across 60.1 frames. Through 92.1 total innings, Bello sports a 3.14 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 70:34 K:BB while allowing nine homers.