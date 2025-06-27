Brayan Bello News: Extends streak of quality starts

Bello (3-3) took the loss Friday against the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on eight hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out one.

While Bello's one punchout tied a season low, he was able to record his fifth quality start in a row and seventh of the year. The eight hits allowed were his second-most of the season, but the 26-year-old right-hander will nonetheless wrap up a strong month of June with a 2.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB through his past four outings (31.1 frames). Bello is tentatively set to toe the slab next week versus the Reds, who are batting a hot .265 against right-handed pitching over their last 19 games.