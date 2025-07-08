Brayan Bello News: Fans 10 in complete game

Bello (5-3) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over nine innings Tuesday, striking out 10 and earning a win over Colorado.

Bello was outstanding Tuesday, carrying a shutout into the ninth inning before Hunter Goodman belted a two-run shot. It was the first nine-inning complete game of Bello's career, and he completed it with an efficient 76 strikes on 107 total pitches. He forced 15 whiffs, including six with his sweeper, and produced his first double-digit strikeout performance since July 2024. Bello has registered a 2.83 ERA over his last nine starts and will carry a 3.27 ERA and a 65:34 K:BB into his next outing, which is lined up for this weekend at home against the Rays.