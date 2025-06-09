Menu
Brayan Bello headshot

Brayan Bello News: Goes 6.1 frames in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Bello allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Monday.

Bello got through three scoreless frames before giving up a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth. One of those runs was unearned, so even though the right-hander was charged with one more run in the seventh, he still was credited with his second straight quality start. Despite allowing a fair amount of traffic on the basepaths, Bello was relatively efficient in tossing 82 pitches (55 strikes), and he logged his second-longest start of the campaign with 6.1 frames. Bello holds a 3.96 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 37:25 K:BB through 52.1 innings this season, and he's lined up to make his next start at home against the rival Yankees.

Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
