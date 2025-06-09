Brayan Bello News: Goes 6.1 frames in no-decision

Bello allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Monday.

Bello got through three scoreless frames before giving up a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth. One of those runs was unearned, so even though the right-hander was charged with one more run in the seventh, he still was credited with his second straight quality start. Despite allowing a fair amount of traffic on the basepaths, Bello was relatively efficient in tossing 82 pitches (55 strikes), and he logged his second-longest start of the campaign with 6.1 frames. Bello holds a 3.96 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 37:25 K:BB through 52.1 innings this season, and he's lined up to make his next start at home against the rival Yankees.