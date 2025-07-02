Brayan Bello News: Pitching in suspended game

Bello is scheduled to take the hill Wednesday when the Red Sox and Reds resume their game from Tuesday that was suspended in the top of the fourth inning, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Bello had been lined up to start the regularly scheduled game at 7:10 p.m. ET, but he'll instead pitch in the suspended game in what will mark his first appearance as a reliever since 2022. Because the game will be resume in the fourth inning, Bello's workload will likely be more suppressed compared to his typical start, but he'll have an inside track at scooping up a win since he'll be taking the hill with the Red Sox holding a 2-1 lead. Bello has picked up just one win over his last 11 starts.