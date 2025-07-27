Brayan Rocchio News: Starts both ends of doubleheader

Rocchio started at second base in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals. He was combined 2-for-7 with one walk, two doubles and a run scored.

Rocchio remained on the roster following the activation of Gabriel Arias off the IL on Friday, but his role going forward was unclear. He was in the starting lineup at second base Friday, with Arias at shortstop, prior to the game being postponed. Both players started at the same positions for both games Saturday. Rocchio has hit .258 since his return to the majors July 1, when he was called up to replace the then-injured Arias. It looks like the two will occupy the Guardians' middle infield for now, which allows manager Stephen Vogt to move the versatile Daniel Schneemann, who started at third base and right field Saturday, around the diamond where needed.