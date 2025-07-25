Menu
Brendan Donovan News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Donovan went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's 9-7 win against San Diego.

The second baseman put St. Louis up 4-2 in the second inning with a three-run homer, which was the Cardinals second such long ball of the frame. It was Donovan's ninth home run of the season, and he's now batting .300 (21-for-70) with three doubles, three homers, 11 RBI and nine runs through 18 games in July.

Brendan Donovan
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
