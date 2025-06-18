Brendan Rodgers Injury: Out with oblique strain
The Astros placed Rodgers on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to June 15, due to a left oblique strain, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Rodgers presumably sustained the injury the last time he saw the field Saturday against Minnesota, as he went 1-for-2 before being replaced by a pinch hitter. The veteran second baseman will be eligible to be reinstated from the injured list next week, though it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined.
