The Tigers released White on Monday.

White missed most of the 2024 season with elbow issues and had struggled in 2025 at Triple-A Toledo, posting a 7.24 ERA and 27:17 K:BB over 32.1 innings. The 26-year-old made 33 appearances for the Tigers in 2023, collecting a 5.09 ERA and 44:15 K:BB across 40.2 frames.