Brendon Little News: Picks up hold Sunday

Little worked a perfect seventh inning Sunday to record his first hold of the season in a win over the Orioles.

The 28-year-old left Friday's appearance with cramping in his left lat, but Little looked just fine a couple days later. He's been deployed as the top left-hander in the Blue Jays bullpen in the early going, a role which could lead to a significant holds total after he picked up eight over 49 appearances in 2024.