Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre activated Headrick (undisclosed) from the 7-day injured list Saturday.

Headrick landed on the minor-league IL on June 26, but he's now healthy enough to pitch again. The lefty reliever got into 11 games with the Yankees earlier in the campaign, posting a 4.73 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB over 13.1 innings.