The Yankees recalled Headrick from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The left-hander spent most of July on the IL at Triple-A, but he was reinstated last week and is now getting another look with the Yankees. Headrick has made 11 appearances in the majors this season and has a 4.73 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 13.1 innings.