Brent Rooker News: Belts homer No. 20
Rooker went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.
The 30-year-old slugger broke open a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning when he lofted a Kevin Gausman splitter over the fence in left field. Rooker is on a roll heading into his second All-Star Game, slashing .315/.373/.648 over the last 14 games with four of his 20 homers on the season, along with six doubles, 10 runs and 11 RBI.
