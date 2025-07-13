Menu
Brent Rooker

Brent Rooker News: Belts homer No. 20

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Rooker went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old slugger broke open a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning when he lofted a Kevin Gausman splitter over the fence in left field. Rooker is on a roll heading into his second All-Star Game, slashing .315/.373/.648 over the last 14 games with four of his 20 homers on the season, along with six doubles, 10 runs and 11 RBI.

Brent Rooker
Sacramento Athletics
