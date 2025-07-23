Brenton Doyle News: Left out of lineup

Doyle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Though Doyle has opened up the second half on a high note by going 7-for-13 with a stolen base, two runs and one RBI through four games, the Rockies have still elected to manage his workload. He'll take a seat for the third time in seven contests since the All-Star break, paving the way for Mickey Moniak to pick up a start in center field.