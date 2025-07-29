Doyle was back in the lineup for the first time since last Tuesday, and though the Rockies hadn't provided an explanation for his absence, the outfielder had been nursing a sore right shoulder, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com. The shoulder injury disrupted what had been one of the more productive stretches of the season for Doyle -- he had gone 7-for-13 with two runs, one RBI and one steal in his first four starts of the second half -- but he was able to make some positive contributions in Monday's series opener. In addition to reaching on a bunt single in the top of the third, Doyle plated the game-tying run on a sacrifice bunt in the top of the ninth and reached base on a throwing error. He then came around to score the go-ahead run on Tyler Freeman's one-out base hit.