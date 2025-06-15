Menu
Brett Baty Injury: Dealing with groin issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Baty (groin) was pulled from Sunday's 9-0 loss to the Rays in the seventh inning with right groin tightness, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.

Baty was replaced at the plate by Ronny Mauricio to open the bottom of the seventh inning, finishing his day 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Manager Carlos Mendoza explained after the game that Baty was dealing with a groin issue and that he can be considered day-to-day for the time being. The Mets are off Monday before they'll travel to Atlanta for a three-game set beginning Tuesday.

Brett Baty
New York Mets
