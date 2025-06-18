Menu
Brett Baty headshot

Brett Baty Injury: May need IL stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Baty was unavailable off the bench for Wednesday's game against Atlanta and may be placed on the injured list if he doesn't show any improvement Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Baty hasn't played since Sunday due to his groin injury, and he's been progressing more slowly in his recovery than the Mets originally expected. If he's still unable to play Thursday or doesn't at least show significant improvement, the Mets may opt to place him on the IL, which would keep him sidelined through at least June 26.

Brett Baty
New York Mets
More Stats & News
