Brett Baty Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Baty (groin) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta.

With lefty Chris Sale toeing the rubber for Atlanta, there's a good chance the left-handed-hitting Baty would have been out of the lineup even if he wasn't dealing with right groin tightness. The bigger test for his availability figures to come Thursday, when righty Spencer Strider starts for Atlanta in the series finale. The Mets are going with Jeff McNeil at second base and Ronny Mauricio at third base Wednesday.

