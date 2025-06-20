Brett Baty News: Good to go Friday

Baty (groin) is starting at third base and batting eighth Friday against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Baty appeared to be in danger of heading to the injured list due to the groin injury, but he'll end up rejoining the lineup Friday after sitting out a few games. The third baseman has yet to get on track in June, as he's gone 6-for-44 (.136 average) through 14 games.