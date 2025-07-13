Brett Baty News: On bench against lefty

Baty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

The left-handed-hitting Baty was included in the lineup Saturday while southpaw Angel Zerpa opened the game for Kansas City, but the young infielder will head to the bench Sunday while the Royals send a more traditional lefty starter in Noah Cameron to the hill. Luisangel Acuna will replace Baty at second base and will bat ninth.