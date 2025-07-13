Menu
Brett Baty News: On bench against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Baty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

The left-handed-hitting Baty was included in the lineup Saturday while southpaw Angel Zerpa opened the game for Kansas City, but the young infielder will head to the bench Sunday while the Royals send a more traditional lefty starter in Noah Cameron to the hill. Luisangel Acuna will replace Baty at second base and will bat ninth.

Brett Baty
New York Mets
