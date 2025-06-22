Brett Baty News: On bench versus lefty

Baty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

After he recently missed out on three straight starts due to a groin injury, Baty returned to the lineup this weekend and went 0-for-8 with a walk and a run scored while covering third base in the first two contests of the series. He's not believed to be dealing with any sort of setback with the groin injury, as his absence from the lineup Sunday likely has more to do with southpaw Jesus Luzardo taking the hill for the Phillies. Baty has produced a lowly .420 OPS thus far in June, and he could be at risk of losing out on playing time against right-handed pitching when Mark Vientos (hamstring) likely returns from the injured list during the upcoming week.