Brice Matthews News: Hits go-ahead blast

Matthews went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Matthews appears to be liking Arizona's pitching, hitting the first three homers of his big-league career over the last two games. The infielder's blast off reliever Jake Woodford on Tuesday was a clutch one, giving the Astros a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning after they were stymied for 6.1 innings by Eduardo Rodriguez. Matthews is now 4-for-20 with three homers, seven RBI, five runs scored and a 2:9 BB:K through six major-league contests. As long as he continues to show growth at the plate, he should be able to hold down a starting role at second base.