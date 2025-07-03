Brice Turang News: Rare day off Thursday
Turang isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
Turang slashed .421/.452/.579 with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored during his 14-game hitting streak, which came to an end when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader. He'll get a chance to rest during Thursday's series finale in Queens while Andruw Monasterio starts at second base and bats ninth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now