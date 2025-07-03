Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Brice Turang headshot

Brice Turang News: Rare day off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 3, 2025 at 3:41pm

Turang isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

Turang slashed .421/.452/.579 with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored during his 14-game hitting streak, which came to an end when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader. He'll get a chance to rest during Thursday's series finale in Queens while Andruw Monasterio starts at second base and bats ninth.

Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now