Brice Turang News: Steals 16th bag in multi-hit game

Turang went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs.

Turang notched his 16th steal of the year, and the multi-hit game was his third in his past five outings. The speedy middle infielder hasn't left the yard since May 20, as it's been an extended cold spell at the plate overall for about a month now. Over his last 106 plate appearances (25 games), Turang is slashing a weak .220/.321/.275 with five doubles, seven RBI, 11 runs scored and just three thefts.