Brock Burke News: Starting bullpen game

Burke will start Wednesday's game against the Mets, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Burke has posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.35 WHIP this season while primarily serving in middle relief, but the Angels will use him in the first inning Wednesday, marking his first start of the season. The 28-year-old has just four appearances of more than one inning on the year, so he'll likely hand things over to the Halos' bullpen once the second frame begins.