Stewart hasn't made a major-league appearance since Aug. 9, but he's three games into a minor-league rehab stint with Triple-A Oklahoma City that began Sept. 16. In those three outings, the veteran reliever has allowed four runs -- all unearned -- on three hits with a 3:2 K:BB over 2.2 innings. The Dodgers' big-league bullpen has struggled of late, so the team could give Stewart a chance to compete for a spot on the playoff roster with a couple appearances over the final week of the regular season.