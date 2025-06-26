Brock Wilken Injury: Out 8-to-10 weeks with knee injury

Wilken will be sidelined for 8-to-10 weeks after being diagnosed with a dislocated left patella tendon, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wilken suffered the injury while celebrating Double-A Biloxi's first-half championship. He will not require surgery but will be shelved until at least mid-August. The 23-year-old is slashing .230/.392/.550 with 18 home runs over 283 plate appearances with Biloxi in 2025.