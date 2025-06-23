Brock Wilken Injury: Suffers knee injury

Wilken will get a second opinion on his left knee after injuring it this past Wednesday with Double-A Biloxi, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Wilken suffered the injury while celebrating Biloxi's first-half championship, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The second opinion should provide a clearer idea of the severity of Wilken's injury and a timeline for his return. He is slashing .230/.392/.550 with one steal, 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 41 RBI across 283 plate appearances in Double-A this season.