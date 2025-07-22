Brody Hopkins News: Pushing 100 Ks

Hopkins has a 3.32 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 99:44 K:BB in 81.1 innings through 18 starts for Double-A Montgomery.

Hopkins, a big 6-foot-4 righty with power stuff, is not a finished product, but he flashes frontline upside when he's on. He sits in the mid-90s (touches 99 mph) with his plus fastball and has a wipeout 70-grade slider in the 86-88 mph range. His changeup, cutter and control all lag behind, although he has given up more than one run just twice in his last nine starts.