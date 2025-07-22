Brody Hopkins News: Pushing 100 Ks
Hopkins has a 3.32 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 99:44 K:BB in 81.1 innings through 18 starts for Double-A Montgomery.
Hopkins, a big 6-foot-4 righty with power stuff, is not a finished product, but he flashes frontline upside when he's on. He sits in the mid-90s (touches 99 mph) with his plus fastball and has a wipeout 70-grade slider in the 86-88 mph range. His changeup, cutter and control all lag behind, although he has given up more than one run just twice in his last nine starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now