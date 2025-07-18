Brooks Baldwin Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Baldwin (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Baldwin has been shelved since July 9 with a lower back strain, and he'll require a minor-league rehab stint before being cleared to rejoin the active roster. The 24-year-old is slashing .227/.271/.357 with four homers across 169 plate appearances this season for the White Sox.