Brooks Kriske News: Continues strong start with Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Kriske tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Royals. He allowed a hit and two walks while striking out one.

Kriske has now logged three scoreless appearances to begin his tenure with the Cubs, spanning five innings. The 31-year-old righty has bounced between the minors and majors during his career, and he's probably nothing more than organizational depth at this point. However, Kriske has pitched well, so it's possible he sticks around in Chicago and sees more meaningful relief work down the road.

