Brooks Lee News: Playing time tailing off

Lee will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Though he'll be included in the lineup Wednesday while Carlos Correa rests for a day game after a night game, Lee was on the bench for each of the previous three contests and appears to have moved into more of a utility infield role for Minnesota while he's slashed just .111/.163/.133 since the beginning of July. A more consistent role could reopen for Lee if the Twins look to trade pending free agents such as Willi Castro, Harrison Bader and Ty France ahead of the July 31 deadline.