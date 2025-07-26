Browm Martinez News: Traded to Washington
Martinez was traded along with pitcher Clayton Beeter to the Nationals on Saturday in exchange for Ahmed Rosario, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Martinez is an 18-yer-old outfielder who was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent in January of 2024. He's performed well in the Dominican Summer League this season, slashing .404/.507/.632 with three home runs, 16 RBI and 13 stolen bases over 18 contests. He's likely several years away from a potential shot in the majors.
