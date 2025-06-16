Bryan Abreu News: Takes rare loss

Abreu (1-3) allowed two earned runs on one hit and one walk without recording an out to take the loss Monday against the Athletics.

Abreu entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at 1-1. He walked Brent Rooker and then served up a two-run home run to Nick Kurtz, which marked the first runs that Abreu surrendered since May 23. Overall, he has 29 scoreless efforts in 32 appearances for the season while also racking up 18 holds.