Bryan Baker Injury: Exits with apparent injury Saturday

Baker (undisclosed) was pulled from Saturday's matchup versus Cincinnati due to an apparent injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Baker entered in the seventh inning and struggled, allowing two runs on two walks and zero hits while striking out one batter. He flexed his lower right leg after his 22nd pitch and was subsequently visited by a trainer and pulled, though the Rays haven't announced a reason for his departure yet. Baker was acquired from the Orioles in a trade July 10 and picked up a hold in two of his first four appearances with Tampa Bay.