Bryan Hoeing Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Padres transferred Hoeing to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The move makes room on the Padres' 40-man roster for David Morgan, whose contract was selected from Double-A San Antonio in a corresponding move. Hoeing started the season on the 15-day IL due to a right shoulder strain that he had been dealing with throughout camp. He's in the midst of a throwing program, and his move to the 60-day IL means he won't be eligible to return until late May.