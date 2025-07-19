Menu
Bryan Reynolds News: Enduring miserable July

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Reynolds went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored Friday against the White Sox.

Reynolds enjoyed a productive game Friday, but he's struggled throughout July. He's gone just 5-for-44 with a 40 percent strikeout rate across 12 games, chipping in only one RBI and two runs scored. Reynolds is a potential trade candidate which could boost his outlook, but he has a disappointing .660 OPS across 92 games this season.

