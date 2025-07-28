Bryan Reynolds News: Getting back on track

Reynolds went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Reynolds continues to have an inconsistent season, though he did perform well across the Pirates' nine-game homestand that ended Sunday. In total, he went 11-for-37 with five doubles, five RBI and seven runs scored. Reynolds still has just a .665 OPS across 100 games for the campaign, the lowest mark of his career except 2020.