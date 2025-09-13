Woo's 13 strikeouts were the most he's had in any game in his big-league career, and the first time he's even reached double digits. He gave up both runs in the second inning, including one on a solo home run by Jo Adell. Woo has won six of eight starts since the beginning of August, allowing just 15 runs over 48.2 innings with a 64:10 K:BB in that in that span. He is now at a 3.02 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 191:35 K:BB through 181.2 innings over 29 starts this season. He is lined up to make his next start in a pivotal road series versus the Astros.