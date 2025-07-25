Bryan Woo News: Steady in no-decision

Woo allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Friday.

Woo allowed a two-run double to Jo Adell in the first inning but settled in from there. While he went a third start in a row without a win, Woo was able to bounce back pretty well after getting tagged for five runs (four earned) over six innings in his last start versus the Astros. The right-hander continues to be one of the steadiest innings-eating pitchers in the majors -- he still has yet to have a start shorter than six innings this season. He's maintained a 2.91 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 121:24 K:BB across 126.2 innings over 20 starts. His next outing is projected to be on the road versus the Athletics next week.