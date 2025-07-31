Though Woo completed at least six innings for the 21st consecutive time to begin the campaign, this was far from a strong outing. He tied a season-worst mark by allowing five runs and doubled his previous season-worst tally by surrendering four homers. All of the long balls were solo shots, so Woo was at least able to keep his team in the game. Woo hasn't earned a win in any of his past four starts, posting a mediocre 4.56 ERA despite a strong 1.01 WHIP during that span. He'll try to get back in the win column in his next start, which lines up to be a home matchup against the White Sox.